The 2023 season win total set for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

Louisiana Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -165 +135 62.3%

Ragin' Cajuns' 2022 Performance

Louisiana totaled 364.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 90th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 50th, giving up 362.1 yards per contest.

Louisiana compiled 219.9 passing yards per game on offense last season (82nd in FBS), and it ranked 54th defensively with 219.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Louisiana went 4-2 at home last season, but won only twice away from home.

The Ragin' Cajuns won one game as underdogs (1-4) and went 5-3 as favorites.

Louisiana's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Ben Wooldridge QB 1,627 YDS (56.4%) / 15 TD / 5 INT

187 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 14.4 RUSH YPG Michael Jefferson WR 51 REC / 810 YDS / 7 TD / 62.3 YPG Chandler Fields QB 1,123 YDS (57.9%) / 11 TD / 4 INT

87 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.7 RUSH YPG Chris Smith RB 626 YDS / 3 TD / 48.2 YPG / 5.0 YPC

21 REC / 155 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.9 REC YPG Bralen Trahan DB 71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Zi'Yon Hill DL 44 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Jourdon Quibodeaux LB 92 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Kris Moncrief LB 70 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ragin' Cajuns' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Ragin' Cajuns will be facing the 99th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

According to its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year, Louisianawill be facing the 90th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

In 2023, Louisiana will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Louisiana 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northwestern State September 2 - - 2 @ Old Dominion September 9 - - 3 @ UAB September 16 - - 4 Buffalo September 23 - - 5 @ Minnesota September 30 - - 6 Texas State October 7 - - 8 Georgia State October 21 - - 9 @ South Alabama October 28 - - 10 @ Arkansas State November 4 - - 11 Southern Miss November 9 - - 12 @ Troy November 18 - - 13 UL Monroe November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.