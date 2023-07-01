2023 Louisiana Tech Football Odds to Win Conference USA Championship & National Title
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs sport +900 odds to win the CUSA title in 2023, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.
Louisiana Tech Conference USA and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Conference USA Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule
Louisiana Tech will have the good fortune of facing the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (56). The Bulldogs will hit the gridiron for games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that recorded nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last season.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Florida International
|August 26
|1
|-
|@ SMU
|September 2
|1
|-
|Northwestern State
|September 9
|2
|-
|North Texas
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Nebraska
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ UTEP
|September 29
|5
|-
|Western Kentucky
|October 5
|6
|-
|@ Middle Tennessee
|October 10
|7
|-
|New Mexico State
|October 24
|9
|-
|@ Liberty
|November 4
|10
|-
|Sam Houston
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Jacksonville State
|November 18
|12
|-
