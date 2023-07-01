The LSU Tigers look like real contenders in 2023, as they have +450 odds to win the SEC, which ranks them third in the conference. They also have +1200 odds to bring home the CFP National Championship. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures bet on any of their odds.

LSU Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45)

+450 (Bet $10 to win $45) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

LSU 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, LSU will be playing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year. The Tigers have eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including two teams that compiled nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Florida State September 3 1 - Grambling September 9 2 - @ Mississippi State September 16 3 - Arkansas September 23 4 - @ Ole Miss September 30 5 - @ Missouri October 7 6 - Auburn October 14 7 - Army October 21 8 - @ Alabama November 4 10 - Florida November 11 11 - Georgia State November 18 12 - Texas A&M November 25 13 -

