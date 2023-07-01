The LSU Tigers' over/under for victories in the 2023 season, 9.5, is pretty high.

LSU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -115 -105 53.5%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

LSU totaled 453.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 28th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 42nd, giving up 354.6 yards per game.

LSU totaled 269.3 passing yards per game offensively last year (29th in FBS), and it allowed 206.0 passing yards per game (33rd) on defense.

LSU posted a 6-1 record at home and was 3-2 away last year.

The Tigers posted a 7-2 record as favorites and were 3-2 as underdogs.

LSU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jayden Daniels QB 2,913 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 3 INT

885 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 63.2 RUSH YPG Malik Nabers WR 72 REC / 1,017 YDS / 3 TD / 72.6 YPG Noah Cain RB 405 YDS / 10 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.4 YPC Josh Williams RB 536 YDS / 6 TD / 38.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC Harold Perkins LB 49 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari DL 53 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK Micah Baskerville LB 82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Greg Brooks Jr. DB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Tigers will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

According to its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (54), LSU has the 44th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

LSU will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against two teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last year.

LSU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Florida State September 3 - - 2 Grambling September 9 - - 3 @ Mississippi State September 16 - - 4 Arkansas September 23 - - 5 @ Ole Miss September 30 - - 6 @ Missouri October 7 - - 7 Auburn October 14 - - 8 Army October 21 - - 10 @ Alabama November 4 - - 11 Florida November 11 - - 12 Georgia State November 18 - - 13 Texas A&M November 25 - -

