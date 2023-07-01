The 2023 campaign kicks off for Payton Turner when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Payton Turner Injury Status

Turner is currently not on the injury report.

Is Turner your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Payton Turner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Turner and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Saints Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Payton Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.