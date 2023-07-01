Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Mariners on July 1, 2023
The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Wander Franco, Ty France and others in this matchup.
Rays vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Glasnow has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Franco Stats
- Franco has collected 89 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .285/.345/.465 on the season.
- Franco has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 82 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .288/.401/.484 slash line so far this season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has put up 84 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .269/.336/.404 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 77 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .238/.302/.407 slash line so far this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
