Roope Hintz 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Roope Hintz's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Roope Hintz 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|15:52
|476:18
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.5
|16
|Points
|0.9
|26
|Hits
|0.3
|10
|Takeaways
|0.3
|8
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Roope Hintz's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
