South Africa has the worst odds to finish first in Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +6500. Its first game is on July 23 against Sweden.

South Africa: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +25000 23 4 Odds to Win Group G +6500 25 4

South Africa: Last World Cup Performance

At the 2019 World Cup in France, South Africa's run ended at the group stage. Its top scorer at the last World Cup, with one goal, was Thembi Kgatlana.

South Africa: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Sweden July 23 1:00 AM ET - - Argentina July 27 8:00 PM ET - - Italy August 2 3:00 AM ET - -

South Africa Roster

Name Age Number Club Bongeka Gamede 24 18 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Tiisetso Makhubela 26 14 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Karabo Dhlamini 21 7 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Bambanani Mbane 33 13 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Noko Matlou 37 4 SD Eibar (Spain) Fikile Magama 21 - UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Lebogang Ramalepe 31 2 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Kebotseng Moletsane 28 - - Kaylin Swart 28 20 JVW FC (South Africa) Andile Dlamini 30 16 Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Nomvula Kgoale 2022 - - Robyn Moodaly 29 8 JVW FC (South Africa) Jermaine Seoposenwe 29 12 FC Juarez (Mexico) Hildah Magaia 28 - Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea) Refiloe Jane 30 15 Sassuolo Calcio (Italy) Linda Motlhalo 25 10 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Wendy Shongwe 20 - - Thembi Kgatlana 27 11 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Sibulele Holweni 22 23 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa) Melinda Kgadiete 30 - Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Noxolo Cesane 2022 - - Gabriela Salgado 2022 - JVW FC (South Africa) Kholosa Biyana 28 19 UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)

