South Africa Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
South Africa has the worst odds to finish first in Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +6500. Its first game is on July 23 against Sweden.
South Africa: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+25000
|23
|4
|Odds to Win Group G
|+6500
|25
|4
South Africa: Last World Cup Performance
At the 2019 World Cup in France, South Africa's run ended at the group stage. Its top scorer at the last World Cup, with one goal, was Thembi Kgatlana.
South Africa: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Sweden
|July 23
|1:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Argentina
|July 27
|8:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Italy
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
South Africa Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Bongeka Gamede
|24
|18
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Tiisetso Makhubela
|26
|14
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Karabo Dhlamini
|21
|7
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bambanani Mbane
|33
|13
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Noko Matlou
|37
|4
|SD Eibar (Spain)
|Fikile Magama
|21
|-
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Lebogang Ramalepe
|31
|2
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Kebotseng Moletsane
|28
|-
|-
|Kaylin Swart
|28
|20
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Andile Dlamini
|30
|16
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Nomvula Kgoale
|2022
|-
|-
|Robyn Moodaly
|29
|8
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|29
|12
|FC Juarez (Mexico)
|Hildah Magaia
|28
|-
|Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea)
|Refiloe Jane
|30
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Linda Motlhalo
|25
|10
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Wendy Shongwe
|20
|-
|-
|Thembi Kgatlana
|27
|11
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Sibulele Holweni
|22
|23
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Melinda Kgadiete
|30
|-
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Noxolo Cesane
|2022
|-
|-
|Gabriela Salgado
|2022
|-
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Kholosa Biyana
|28
|19
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
