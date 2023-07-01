The Tulane Green Wave have the highest over/under for total wins in the AAC this season, at 9.5.

Tulane Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +110 -135 47.6%

Green Wave's 2022 Performance

Offensively, Tulane ranked 31st in FBS with 441.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 47th in total defense (360.4 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, Tulane ranked 61st in FBS with 236.6 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 37th in passing yards allowed per contest (208.1).

At home last season, Tulane was 6-2. On the road, the Green Wave went 5-0.

The Wave were unbeaten as underdogs (3-0) and went 9-2 as favorites.

Tulane's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Michael Pratt QB 3,010 YDS (63.6%) / 27 TD / 5 INT

478 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 34.1 RUSH YPG Tyjae Spears RB 1,581 YDS / 19 TD / 112.9 YPG / 6.9 YPC

22 REC / 256 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Deuce Watts WR 33 REC / 657 YDS / 8 TD / 46.9 YPG Shae Wyatt WR 35 REC / 692 YDS / 7 TD / 49.4 YPG Dorian Williams LB 106 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 2 INT Nick Anderson LB 89 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Macon Clark DB 62 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Larry Brooks DB 78 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD

Green Wave's Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Green Wave will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule this year.

Tulane will have the 11th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (18).

Tulane has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last year.

Tulane 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 South Alabama September 2 - - 2 Ole Miss September 9 - - 3 @ Southern Miss September 16 - - 4 Nicholls State September 23 - - 5 UAB September 30 - - 7 @ Memphis October 13 - - 8 North Texas October 21 - - 9 @ Rice October 28 - - 10 @ East Carolina November 4 - - 11 Tulsa November 11 - - 12 @ Florida Atlantic November 18 - - 13 UTSA November 24 - -

