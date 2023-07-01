Tyrann Mathieu's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New Orleans Saints against the Tennessee Titans. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Tyrann Mathieu Injury Status

Mathieu is currently listed as active.

Tyrann Mathieu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 91 Tackles (3 for loss), 1 Sack, 3 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Tyrann Mathieu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0 0 7 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0 0 7 1 1 Week 5 Seahawks 0 0 5 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0 0 5 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0 0 4 1 2 Week 9 Ravens 0 0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0 0 6 0 1 Week 12 @49ers 0 1 3 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0 0 5 0 1 Week 15 Falcons 1 0 6 0 2 Week 16 @Browns 0 1 11 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 0 0 2 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0 0 8 1 1

