Sunday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (50-33) matching up with the Houston Astros (45-38) at 2:35 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) versus the Astros and Shawn Dubin.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The previous 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Astros have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.
  • Houston has a mark of 2-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).
  • Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 27 @ Cardinals L 4-2 Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
June 28 @ Cardinals W 10-7 Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
June 29 @ Cardinals W 14-0 J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
June 30 @ Rangers W 5-3 Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
July 1 @ Rangers L 5-2 Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
July 2 @ Rangers - Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
July 3 @ Rangers - Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
July 4 Rockies - J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
July 5 Rockies - Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
July 6 Mariners - Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
July 7 Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo

