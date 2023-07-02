Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.360/.469 on the season.

Tucker will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.350/.411 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 101 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.349/.460 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 83 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .262/.331/.508 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

