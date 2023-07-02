On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (84) this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers during his last outings.

In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Tucker has had an RBI in 33 games this season (40.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .275 AVG .296 .358 OBP .362 .458 SLG .480 16 XBH 14 5 HR 7 22 RBI 29 18/19 K/BB 26/18 8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings