Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (50-34) and the Houston Astros (46-38) matching up at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will answer the bell for the Astros.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
- The Astros have been victorious in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston has a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (389 total runs).
- The Astros have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Bryan Woo
