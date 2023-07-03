The Texas Rangers (50-34) and the Houston Astros (46-38) will square off on Monday, July 3 at Globe Life Field, with Martin Perez starting for the Rangers and Cristian Javier taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-19 record (winning 60.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-5 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) José Abreu 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +145 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.