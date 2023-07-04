Player props are available for Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Houston Astros host the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bielak Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-4) for his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Bielak has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins May. 30 5.2 3 1 1 6 3 at Brewers May. 24 6.2 5 4 4 3 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 89 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.370/.487 so far this season.

Tucker hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .245/.343/.402 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.346/.477 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 35 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .245/.327/.384 on the year.

Profar enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

