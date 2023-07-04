Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

In 75.8% of his 66 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has driven in a run in 16 games this season (24.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.5%).

In 37 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 37 .270 AVG .298 .284 OBP .333 .351 SLG .450 7 XBH 16 1 HR 3 5 RBI 14 13/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings