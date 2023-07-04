Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .266 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has had a hit in 29 of 46 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.240
|.323
|OBP
|.248
|.645
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|11/1
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 55th in WHIP (1.417), and 64th in K/9 (6).
