Astros vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (48-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-54) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 5.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (3-3) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-3).
Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and won both contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- The Astros have won 31, or 56.4%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Houston is 9-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 405 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-11
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
