Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
|Astros vs Rockies Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.8% of his 62 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (14 of 62), with two or more RBI six times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.186
|AVG
|.275
|.284
|OBP
|.348
|.333
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|13
|34/13
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.80).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.