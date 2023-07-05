Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 11 doubles, eight home runs and four walks while batting .261.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 29 of 47 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 17 games this season (36.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 18 of 47 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 27 .292 AVG .240 .319 OBP .248 .615 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 6 HR 2 11 RBI 7 12/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings