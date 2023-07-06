Alex Bregman -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while batting .241.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this year (62.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .250 AVG .233 .349 OBP .337 .394 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 30 24/23 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings