Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (49-38) and the Seattle Mariners (42-43) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (7-7) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (7-6).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in 14, or 56%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won 12 of 22 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (411 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

