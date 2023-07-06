On Thursday, July 6 at 8:10 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (42-43) visit Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (49-38) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a 29-25 record (winning 53.7% of their games).

Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 14, or 56%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

