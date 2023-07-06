Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Mariners
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Odds
|Astros vs Mariners Prediction
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .264 with eight doubles, six home runs and 20 walks.
- In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 32), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has driven home a run in 11 games this year (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.358
|OBP
|.382
|.377
|SLG
|.559
|5
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.