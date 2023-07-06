Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (91) this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Tucker is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.

Tucker has had a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (30.6%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 85), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .272 AVG .313 .351 OBP .380 .444 SLG .513 16 XBH 16 5 HR 8 22 RBI 33 21/19 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings