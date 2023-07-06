Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .292 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.

Dubon has had a hit in 52 of 68 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (32.4%).

He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 68), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.5% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 55.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .283 AVG .298 .296 OBP .333 .375 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 14 13/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings