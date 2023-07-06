Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks while batting .267.
- Diaz has had a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 19 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|.304
|AVG
|.240
|.329
|OBP
|.248
|.696
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
