Alex Bregman -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (40 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .250 AVG .233 .347 OBP .337 .390 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 30 25/23 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings