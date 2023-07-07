The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field at Minute Maid Park against Corey Julks and the Houston Astros on Friday.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Houston's .412 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (412 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.62 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Brown has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Brown is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - -

