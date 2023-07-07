Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Chas McCormick (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .257 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (29.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 48), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|.304
|AVG
|.216
|.389
|OBP
|.289
|.570
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|19/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
