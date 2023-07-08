The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker ready for the third of a four-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 106 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (413 total runs).

The Astros rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Valdez enters this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

