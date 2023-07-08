Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on July 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Valdez Stats
- Framber Valdez (7-6) will take the mound for the Astros, his 17th start of the season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .290/.365/.473 so far this year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 82 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .242/.342/.392 on the season.
- Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks and two RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.
- He's slashed .252/.312/.417 so far this year.
- Rodriguez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with four doubles, three walks and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 73 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .253/.363/.399 slash line on the year.
- Crawford takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.