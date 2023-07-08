Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 15th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1 at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.379/.453 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 3-for-4 3 0 1 5 1

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .259/.346/.430 so far this year.

Contreras brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.375/.489 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.342/.415 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

