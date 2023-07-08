The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Denny McCarthy. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on McCarthy at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Denny McCarthy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, McCarthy has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 18 rounds.

McCarthy has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

McCarthy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, McCarthy finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

McCarthy has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 24 -7 277 0 20 2 5 $6M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In McCarthy's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 20th.

McCarthy has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course McCarthy has played in the past year has been 32 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.75 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 93rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

McCarthy was better than 68% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

McCarthy shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, McCarthy had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

McCarthy's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent tournament, McCarthy's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

McCarthy ended the Travelers Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but McCarthy finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +1400

