After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 53 of 78 games this year (67.9%) Pena has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
  • In 12.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.2% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 36
.229 AVG .280
.305 OBP .310
.382 SLG .440
13 XBH 14
5 HR 5
16 RBI 16
28/12 K/BB 46/5
7 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
