Yainer Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Bryan Woo

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks while hitting .272.

Diaz has had a hit in 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).

In 18.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (36.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .312 AVG .240 .333 OBP .248 .662 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

