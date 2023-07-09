Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (50-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (6-5) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (4-4).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (416 total, 4.6 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.67 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule