Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (44-44) will square off with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (50-40) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (6-5, 3.82 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

