Sportsbooks have set player props for Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker and others when the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .291/.366/.475 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .243/.342/.392 on the year.

Bregman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .188 with three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.82), fourth in WHIP (1.016), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2 at Orioles Jun. 23 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 5.1 6 2 2 3 3 at Angels Jun. 11 3.0 8 7 6 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.310/.413 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs, 50 walks and 33 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .253/.363/.397 so far this year.

Crawford has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

