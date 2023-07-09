After batting .273 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks.

In 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (16.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (18.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 games this season (38.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .294 AVG .216 .375 OBP .289 .553 SLG .375 12 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 23/9 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings