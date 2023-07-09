The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .283 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 38 of 71 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .265 AVG .298 .277 OBP .333 .348 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 14 15/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

