The Indiana Fever (5-13) hope to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Wings (8-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

Wings vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 87 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Wings vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has eight wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

There have been six Dallas games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.

Wings Performance Insights

In 2023, the Wings are fifth in the league offensively (84.2 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (83.4 points allowed).

In 2023, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (39.6 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.5).

The Wings are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and fourth in turnovers forced (14).

In 2023 the Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.9%).

Defensively, the Wings are sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3. They are fifth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33%.

In 2023, Dallas has attempted 67.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.2% of Dallas' buckets have been 2-pointers, and 22.8% have been 3-pointers.

