Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's game that pits the Los Angeles Angels (45-46) against the Houston Astros (50-41) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Angels. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on July 14.
The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with J.P. France (4-3, 3.26 ERA).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Houston has won two of four games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (417 total).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Shohei Ohtani
|July 15
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|July 16
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
