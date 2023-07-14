Kyle Tucker is one of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros square off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (starting at 9:38 PM ET).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 93 hits with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.365/.471 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.338/.387 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani (7-4) will take the mound for the Angels, his 11th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ohtani has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2 at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 5.0 3 3 3 6 5

