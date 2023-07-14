Astros vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 14
The Los Angeles Angels hope to break their five-game losing run against the Houston Astros (50-41), on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (7-4) against the Astros and J.P. France (4-3).
Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-4, 3.41 ERA) vs France - HOU (4-3, 3.26 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- The Astros are sending France (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
- France is aiming to register his seventh quality start in a row in this matchup.
- France will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
J.P. France vs. Angels
- He will take the mound against an Angels offense that ranks 11th in the league with 787 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .442 (fifth in the league) with 135 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, France has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .130.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- The Angels' Ohtani (7-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits to the San Diego Padres.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.41, a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.106.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Ohtani has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- The 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros
- The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.407) and 108 home runs.
- The Astros have gone 15-for-52 with three home runs and eight RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
