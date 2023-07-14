Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Chas McCormick is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 14 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-2.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .257.
- McCormick has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (27.5%).
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29.4% of his games this season, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.299
|AVG
|.216
|.384
|OBP
|.289
|.552
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|24/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|6
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (7-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.106), and fourth in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
