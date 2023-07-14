After the first round at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Byeong-Hun An is currently atop the leaderboard (+12500 to win).

Want to place a bet on the Genesis Scottish Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Genesis Scottish Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 2:15 AM ET

2:15 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET

2:59 AM ET Current Rank: 26th (-2)

26th (-2) Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 4 2 26th

Click here to bet on Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET

8:14 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +900

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 2 3rd

Click here to bet on McIlroy with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 8:03 AM ET

8:03 AM ET Current Rank: 123rd (+2)

123rd (+2) Odds to Win: +1400

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +2 2 4 118th

Want to place a bet on Cantlay in the Genesis Scottish Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET

8:14 AM ET Current Rank: 74th (E)

74th (E) Odds to Win: +1400

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 E 4 4 71st

Think Schauffele can win the Genesis Scottish Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 3:10 AM ET

3:10 AM ET Current Rank: 15th (-3)

15th (-3) Odds to Win: +1800

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 4 1 15th

Click here to bet on Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Tyrrell Hatton 46th (-1) +1800 Viktor Hovland 138th (+3) +1800 Troy Merritt 99th (+1) +3300 Matthew Fitzpatrick 26th (-2) +2200 Jordan Spieth 123rd (+2) +2200 Tommy Fleetwood 74th (E) +2200 Shane Lowry 99th (+1) +3300 Min Woo Lee 26th (-2) +3500 Max Homa 7th (-4) +4000 Wyndham Clark 26th (-2) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.