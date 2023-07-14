Jeremy Pena is available when the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (54 of 80), with more than one hit 20 times (25.0%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Pena has an RBI in 22 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .227 AVG .280 .304 OBP .310 .374 SLG .440 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 16 29/13 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings