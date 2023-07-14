Mauricio Dubon is available when the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .279.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

In 53 of 72 games this year (73.6%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (18 of 72), with two or more RBI three times (4.2%).

He has scored in 38 games this season (52.8%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .257 AVG .298 .270 OBP .333 .338 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 14 17/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings